5,153 cases of coronavirus identified by Miss. Dept. of Health; 201 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 5,153.
The Mississippi Department of Health confirmed 259 new cases and 8 new deaths on Thursday morning. So far, 201 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.
Lauderdale County has the highest number of deaths of any Mississippi county at 18. It has 249 cases, 64 of which are people in long-term care facilities.
Clarke County has 37 cases, 9 of which are in long-term care facilities, and 3 deaths.
Neshoba County has 102 cases and 2 deaths. Newton County has 45 cases. Kemper County has 27 cases.
The amount of people tested in the state totals 53,835 as of April 21. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.
There’s also 515 reported outbreaks in long-term care facilities in the state.
The number of cases per county are (as of April 22):
Adams – 101; 7 deaths
Alcorn - 8
Amite - 24; 1 death
Attala – 62
Benton - 9
Bolivar – 89; 7 deaths
Calhoun - 43; 2 deaths
Carroll - 15; 1 death
Chickasaw – 52; 4 deaths
Choctaw - 15; 1 death
Claiborne - 12
Clarke - 37; 3 deaths
Clay – 28; 2 death
Coahoma – 53; 2 deaths
Copiah – 53; 1 death
Covington - 40
DeSoto – 252; 4 deaths
Forrest – 164; 6 deaths
Franklin – 17
George – 10; 1 death
Greene - 4
Grenada – 27
Hancock – 55; 5 deaths
Harrison – 152; 6 deaths
Hinds – 383; 6 deaths
Holmes – 83; 5 deaths
Humphreys – 14; 3 deaths
Itawamba – 30; 1 death
Jackson – 228; 6 deaths
Jasper - 27; 1 death
Jefferson - 5
Jefferson Davis - 13; 1 death
Jones – 94
Kemper - 27
Lafayette – 81; 3 deaths
Lamar – 79; 2 deaths
Lauderdale - 249; 18 deaths
Lawrence – 25
Leake – 118; 1 death
Lee – 66; 4 deaths
Leflore – 119; 13 deaths
Lincoln – 125; 7 deaths
Lowndes – 36; 1 death
Madison – 165; 4 deaths
Marion – 53; 4 deaths
Marshall – 40; 2 deaths
Monroe – 109; 9 deaths
Montgomery – 16; 1 death
Neshoba - 102; 2 deaths
Newton - 45
Noxubee - 29
Oktibbeha – 45; 3 deaths
Panola – 38; 2 deaths
Pearl River – 142; 11 deaths
Perry – 23; 1 death
Pike – 126; 3 deaths
Pontotoc – 18; 2 deaths
Prentiss - 29
Quitman - 14
Rankin – 153; 4 deaths
Scott – 177
Sharkey - 4
Simpson – 33
Smith – 53; 3 deaths
Stone - 22
Sunflower – 51; 2 deaths
Tallahatchie – 9; 1 death
Tate – 35
Tippah – 49; 7 deaths
Tishomingo - 5
Tunica – 34; 1 death
Union – 14; 1 death
Walthall – 27
Warren - 32; 2 deaths
Washington – 71; 3 deaths
Wayne - 17
Webster – 16; 1 death
Wilkinson – 65; 6 deaths
Winston – 37
Yalobusha - 17
Yazoo – 110; 1 death
Twenty-seven percent of those who tested positive have been hospitalized, as of April 19.