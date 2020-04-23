5,153 cases of coronavirus identified by Miss. Dept. of Health; 201 deaths

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 5,153.

The Mississippi Department of Health confirmed 259 new cases and 8 new deaths on Thursday morning. So far, 201 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

Lauderdale County has the highest number of deaths of any Mississippi county at 18. It has 249 cases, 64 of which are people in long-term care facilities.

Clarke County has 37 cases, 9 of which are in long-term care facilities, and 3 deaths.

Neshoba County has 102 cases and 2 deaths. Newton County has 45 cases. Kemper County has 27 cases.

The amount of people tested in the state totals 53,835 as of April 21. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

There’s also 515 reported outbreaks in long-term care facilities in the state.

The number of cases per county are (as of April 22):

Adams – 101; 7 deaths

Alcorn - 8

Amite - 24; 1 death

Attala – 62

Benton - 9

Bolivar – 89; 7 deaths

Calhoun - 43; 2 deaths

Carroll - 15; 1 death

Chickasaw – 52; 4 deaths

Choctaw - 15; 1 death

Claiborne - 12

Clay – 28; 2 death

Coahoma – 53; 2 deaths

Copiah – 53; 1 death

Covington - 40

DeSoto – 252; 4 deaths

Forrest – 164; 6 deaths

Franklin – 17

George – 10; 1 death

Greene - 4

Grenada – 27

Hancock – 55; 5 deaths

Harrison – 152; 6 deaths

Hinds – 383; 6 deaths

Holmes – 83; 5 deaths

Humphreys – 14; 3 deaths

Itawamba – 30; 1 death

Jackson – 228; 6 deaths

Jasper - 27; 1 death

Jefferson - 5

Jefferson Davis - 13; 1 death

Jones – 94

Kemper - 27

Lafayette – 81; 3 deaths

Lamar – 79; 2 deaths

Lauderdale - 249; 18 deaths

Lawrence – 25

Leake – 118; 1 death

Lee – 66; 4 deaths

Leflore – 119; 13 deaths

Lincoln – 125; 7 deaths

Lowndes – 36; 1 death

Madison – 165; 4 deaths

Marion – 53; 4 deaths

Marshall – 40; 2 deaths

Monroe – 109; 9 deaths

Montgomery – 16; 1 death

Noxubee - 29

Oktibbeha – 45; 3 deaths

Panola – 38; 2 deaths

Pearl River – 142; 11 deaths

Perry – 23; 1 death

Pike – 126; 3 deaths

Pontotoc – 18; 2 deaths

Prentiss - 29

Quitman - 14

Rankin – 153; 4 deaths

Scott – 177

Sharkey - 4

Simpson – 33

Smith – 53; 3 deaths

Stone - 22

Sunflower – 51; 2 deaths

Tallahatchie – 9; 1 death

Tate – 35

Tippah – 49; 7 deaths

Tishomingo - 5

Tunica – 34; 1 death

Union – 14; 1 death

Walthall – 27

Warren - 32; 2 deaths

Washington – 71; 3 deaths

Wayne - 17

Webster – 16; 1 death

Wilkinson – 65; 6 deaths

Winston – 37

Yalobusha - 17

Yazoo – 110; 1 death

Twenty-seven percent of those who tested positive have been hospitalized, as of April 19.