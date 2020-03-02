Ward 2 special election on Tuesday's agenda

It has been 11 days since Ward 2 Councilman Tyrone Johnson was removed from his position on Meridian’s City Council.

Johnson was removed after a special meeting to discuss his residency and if he legally resided in Ward 2. The council heard from concerned citizens and Johnson’s landlord.

Johnson defended himself against the accusation by saying he had been trying to move into another home in his ward for the past two years, but nothing was available.

Johnson still maintains that he never abandoned his ward. Now, members are looking to hold a special election to fill that vacated spot.

“A person has to be in the ward for X amount of days. They’ve all got to qualify as independents. There are certain guidelines they will have to go through to be eligible to run,” Mayor Percy Bland says.

The proposed date for the special election is April 14, 2020.

“Of course it has to be within 30 to 45 days from the meeting on March 3. Once they make the announcement, Brandy, our CFO, will go over the criteria,” Bland says.

Bland will also introduce council members to his pick for the next CAO, which will likely be Eddie Kelly.

