Neshoba County locals react to missing teen's death

The news of teenager DeMarquis Houston’s death comes after his loved ones and law enforcement spent months searching for him. Local residents said they are still trying to wrap their heads around the tragedy.

Demarquis Houston, 19, missing since Oct. 23, 2019, from Neshoba County, Miss. (Source: Houston family)

“It’s a sad thing. I hope law enforcement can get to the bottom of it and hopefully we won’t ever have another event like this. It really is a sad situation,” said local business owner, Steve Wilkerson.

In a news release revealing Houston’s identity, Sheriff Eric Clark said the young man was reported missing in October, and on Feb. 15, his body was found weighted and anchored in a pond located in the Hope community.

One person said it’s hard to believe this is happening in Neshoba County.

“It’s very shocking. It’s always sad when someone is murdered or dies, but when it happens in a small town, it hits closer to home than if we were in a big city. So many people probably knew him or came into contact with him. It’s just so sad and I feel like it’s something that rocks a community” said local resident, Elizabeth Coney.

Clark has not released a motive in this case, but said the investigation is ongoing.

Family members of Houston have set up a gofundme account to help with memorial arrangements. Click the attached link to access it.