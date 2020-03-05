ECCC'S diesel technology program continues to grow

East Central Community College's new diesel technology program in Philadelphia is well into its second semester.

According to Community Development Partnership President David Vowell, it's already showing signs of major success. Since kicking off in August 2019, Vowell said the program has grown to include commercial truck driving classes, small engine repair and forklift training.

“With small engine repair filling up so fast and the truck driving classes, there is just a waiting list for the commercial truck driving classes. It's a good opportunity for folks and they don't even have to be young to learn those abilities,” said Vowell.

Classes are taught in a portion of the US Motors Building.

