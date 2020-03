Rep. Michael Guest (R-MS) is running for reelection in Mississippi's 3rd Congressional District. James Tulp, a radio talk show host, is his challenger in the GOP primary Mar. 10.

Rep. Michael Guest (R-MS) is running against James Tulp in the Mississippi primary. (Source: Gray DC)

Watch the full interview with the Gray DC Bureau above.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.