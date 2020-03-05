ECCC's Warrior Hall officially open

East Central Community College's Warrior Hall football operations center is officially open after a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday. The 12,300 square foot facility has locker rooms for players and coaches, meeting rooms, an equipment room, a hydrotherapy pool and more.

ECCC President Dr. Billy Stewart said he is grateful to each and every donor, who made the day possible.

“This is a facility that has been in our campus master plan for several years. It represents the largest private donations collection in the history of east central towards a facility or construction project. This facility would not be a reality without the assistance of so many donors,” said Dr. Stewart.

After the ribbon cutting, tours of the facility were offered.