Pennington: 2020 off to good start for Newton County Sheriff's Department

Newton County Sheriff Joedy Pennington describes his first two months on the job as “busy.” Since he took over in January, the sheriff’s department has made more than 100 arrests.

“We’ve made an awful lot of arrests, going with the 24 hour coverage, we’re making a lot of arrests, especially on drug charges throughout the entire county. I think we arrested about 22 individuals in one weekend. Half of those arrests were felony drug cases,” said Pennington.

Pennington credited his deputies when it comes to the high number of arrests already made this year. Pennington has hired 19 part-time and two full-time deputies to keep up the effort.

“As long as the deputies are out there working and patrolling and doing their job, that’s what the county needs. It’s good for a citizen to see a deputy drive by, but it’s also really good for a perpetrator who is about to do some harm or steal something to see them out there also so it’s improving the county all the way around,” said Sheriff Pennington.

Pennington said he wants to clean up more than just crime in Newton County.

“The trash pickup with the inmate work program is something we have started back. As a matter of fact, we started back this past Monday. We’ve gotten a lot of good response out of it. I believe if the inmates are sitting back there doing nothing, they can be on the road out working. It’s good for the public, it’s good for Newton County and it’s good for the inmates,” said Pennington.

Sheriff Pennington also said he hopes to add a second inmate work crew this summer.

