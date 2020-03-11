Arrests made in Clarke County's "Operation Spring Cleaning"

The Clarke County Sheriff’s Department has been conducting an operation they are calling “Spring Cleaning”.

So far, 13 people have been arrested on various crimes with the majority of them dealing with selling methamphetamine.

Sheriff Todd Kemp says undercover agents have been working to clean up communities in Clarke County. He says he hopes these 13 arrests will send a strong message to drug dealers and criminals in his county.

“We thought the opioid crisis was bad, but the crystal meth crisis is worse. We are seeing it throughout the whole county. I know in east central Mississippi and west Alabama it’s a plague on all of our counties and it’s killing people,” Kemp says.

“Numerous undercover operatives have been working in the community. They did purchase drugs from violators out there. Warrants were executed Monday,” Kemp says.

The arrests involve everything from selling drugs to dog stealing. The Sheriff says the methamphetamine problem in this area needs to be eradicated.

“It’s our job to make sure we get this stuff off the street because it will filter down to our children,” Kemp says.

Sheriff Kemp hopes Operation Spring Cleaning will cut down on the amount of people exposed to the deadly drug.

“I hope anyone who knows or has any information pertaining to the manufacture, possession or sale of narcotics will call us. Call Crimestoppers,” Kemp says.

"Operation Spring Cleaning” isn’t finished. He expects more arrests soon.