Easter Egg Roll canceled amid coronavirus concerns

The annual Easter Egg Roll at the White House is canceled because of ongoing coronavirus concerns.

In a statement sent out on Monday, First Lady Melania Trump said the health and safety of Americans is the top priority.

"I deeply regret this cancellation, but we need to make difficult decisions in the short-term to ensure a healthy country for the long-term. During this time, I encourage everyone to listen to state and local officials, and follow CDC guidelines in order to help protect the health and well-being of everyone," said Trump in the statement.

At the event, thousands of children roll hard-boiled eggs across the White House lawn and play other games. The event was scheduled for April 13 this year, the day after Easter.

The coronavirus pandemic has infected more than 169,000 people and killed more than 6,500.

