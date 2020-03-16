Neshoba General Hospital responds to coronavirus outbreak

Nursing home access is completely restricted. Hospital access points are reduced to one entrance.

Neshoba General Hospital is doing this and much more to combat coronavirus. Hospital CEO Lee McCall said NGH is also preparing to test people for the virus when the time comes.

“In the coming days and hopefully within the next 24 hours or sooner, we will be announcing a tele screening process with a centralized call in number. Patients who are concerned about symptoms they may be having can call and be screened,” said McCall.

McCall said after being evaluated over the phone, anyone who meets criteria will be directed to testing at a drive thru center in Philadelphia. The location and phone number have not yet been released.

Emergency Room Director Dr. Jon Boyles said a tricky thing about coronavirus is the lack of treatment.

“If you get this, there is no cure. There is only symptomatic treatment so if you have mild symptoms you need to be at home isolated as much as possible, taking Tylenol or Motrin for your fever and drinking plenty of fluids. There is really nothing else that can be done,” said Dr. Boyles.

Those with severe coronavirus cases are often cared for in the hospital. Dr. Boyles said while national and local health care systems will do everything possible to get through this time, the public can also help.

“The American health care system runs more or less under capacity so this is going to be a real challenge and that’s why we need to reserve the care for those who really need it and we’re asking the public to help us figure that out early on,” said Dr. Boyles.

Both McCall and Dr. Boyles encouraged people to stay home as much as possible for the time being.

Dr. Boyles also said symptoms you should be on the lookout for are dry cough and fever.