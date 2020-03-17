Philadelphia gas station pumping gas for customers

A local gas station is doing its part to help out the public during the coronavirus outbreak.

Main Street Junction, located on West Beacon Street, is offering a friendly service to its customers who stop in to fill up on gas. Staff is on hand from 7:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. to pump your gas for you.

Supervisor Michael Graham said it’s all about helping out during a time like this.

“It’s just something small; and at this time everybody is needing things. We’re just trying to give back to the community and we know at this time people don’t want to touch things. It’s just something we can do until we get over all this,” said Graham.

The service started Monday and will last through the month of March or longer.

