Neshoba General Hospital to begin coronavirus testing

Starting Wednesday at 9:00 a.m. Neshoba General Hospital will be offering mobile COVID-19 testing by appointment only to Neshoba County residents. Testing will be done at the Neshoba County Coliseum.

If you are interested in testing, call the hospital’s tele COVID-19 screening service at 601-663-1213. If you meet the criteria for COVID-19, you will be sent to the Coliseum for testing.

Representatives from the hospital say everyone can be screened, but only symptomatic patients with documented fever will be tested.

For now, testing will be Monday through Friday only, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.