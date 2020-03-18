East Mississippi's first drive thru COVID-19 testing cener opens

Neshoba General Hospital started its tele COVID-19 screening service and drive thru center at the Neshoba County Coliseum.

Anyone concerned they have the virus can call in and be screened. If they meet a certain criteria, which may include fever and flu like symptoms, they will be sent to the testing center.

“If you are a positive screen, which mean we think you need to be tested, we’ll give you a registration number. You’ll give that number to the front gate and they will allow you to drive through to the testing center. At that point you will be swabbed. Turnaround time for results right now is three to four days,” said Sid Hill, Neshoba General Hospital Education Director and Emergency Planner.

As of Monday at 5:00 p.m., 47 people were screen and one person met the criteria to be tested at the drive thru center.

If you are interested in testing, call the hospital’s tele COVID-19 screening service at 601-663-1213.

Testing is now Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. and is for Neshoba County residents and established patients only.