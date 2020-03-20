Pearl River Resort properties temporarily close

Along with the rest of Mississippi’s casinos, the Pearl River Resort properties in Philadelphia and Laurel are temporarily closing.

According to a press release from the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians, hotels and casinos will be closed through March 31st. The properties included in the closing are Silver Star Hotel and Casino, Golden Moon Hotel and Casino, Bok Homa Casino.

However, the Dancing Rabbit Golf Course, Dancing Rabbit Inn, Pearl River Graphics Printing and the Welcome Center will remain open. PRR Public Relations Director Erica Moore said health and safety are the top priorities.

“Throughout this closure, our resort management team, we are going to continue to work alongside the tribal government, the tribal COVID-19 task force and we’re going to monitor the situation daily,” said Moore.

In a statement to Newscenter 11, Tribal Chief Cyrus Ben said, “Our resort guests are cherished members of our family and we not only value them, but we will miss their friendly faces over the coming days. What is most important is that we continue to pray for them and their families and for each other. And we look forward to welcoming everyone back to our Pearl River Resort when it is safe to do so.”