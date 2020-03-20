Multiple arrests made in recent Meridian shootings

In the midst of this crisis, the Meridian Police Department is still out protecting and serving the people of Meridian.

Five people have been arrested for an ongoing retaliation involving drive-by shootings in the city.

Meridian Police Chief Lewis Robbins says it all started Thursday night when someone was shot in the leg on 27th Avenue. After that, police were called to a drive-by shooting in the 2500 block of 43rd Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Friday.

Around 10:00 a.m. Friday morning Chief Robbins says people in a white car shot at two people sitting on a porch. One man was shot in the leg and the other in the hand. They have both been treated and released.

Not long after that shooting, the white vehicle and another car were involved in another shootout. It was then that Meridian police officers were able to apprehend four people. A fifth person later turned himself in.

Chief Robbins says he is proud of the officers’ ability to jump on the incidents quickly and make arrests to ensure the safety of Meridian.

