New "We Are Open!" section provides list of open businesses

Our local business community is feeling the impacts of the coronavirus. Some restaurants and retailers have been forced to close, cut store hours, lay off employees and cut services. However, several remain open and ready to serve you, the customer.

WTOK is now offering another important, community service on our website which will help our business community connect directly to its customers. The service is called “We Are Open!” It allows business owners to directly upload important information about the status of a business, including store hours and services provided to our website.

“We want them to take advantage of this. This is free of charge. We want them to be able to put their information there because it’s going to take all of us as we recover from this chaos we are in right now. This is just one way we can help with a website that gets a lot of traffic and a station to help promote that,” WTOK General Manager Tim Walker says.

To navigate to the new section click on the menu toward the left and scroll down. “We Are Open!” is located right under “COVID-19 Map”.

Here is a direct link to the “We Are Open!” section of our website:

https://www.wtok.com/weareopen

