Local businessman will sew hundreds of face mask covers

Last Friday, Newscenter 11 told you about a Philadelphia business owner sewing protective masks covers for first responders and the community.

Since then, Rick Luke, the co-owner of Faye’s, has sewn and given out 330 mask covers and is currently working on nearly 400 more. Luke said almost immediately after sharing his story, local clinics, nursing homes, dialysis centers and more, began calling requesting mask covers for workers.

“I didn’t really think about the need or how extensive it would be, but I knew our community would come together and it has. It is staggering when you start to think about how many different places need these out of necessity. Not because they’re just afraid and sitting at home but that they have to get out in the community every day,” said Luke.

Luke said they are in need of more elastic and sewing machines and anyone who is willing to help should give the store a call!