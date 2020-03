The Philadelphia police department is currently investigating a homicide.

Officers were dispatched Wednesday, March 18, to an altercation on Valley View Drive. Once on the scene, officers found two victims, one fatally injured. The other victim was transported to UMC for further treatment.

Both victims appeared to have been assaulted with an edged weapon, according to Investigator Bobby Patillo.

Patillo said they are working to locate the suspect in this case.