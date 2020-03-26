19-year old shot and killed in Philadelphia

The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a 19-year old male.

Officers responded to a shooting on Lewis Avenue, Wednesday night, March 25, at around 11:15. Officers on scene discovered the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

He was taken by EMS to Neshoba General where he was later pronounced dead.

This case is currently under investigation and investigators say they are following several leads. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

