Senate passes coronavirus aid deal

WASHINGTON (Gray DC/AP) -- The United States Senate unanimously passed a coronavirus aid package (CARES Act) late Wednesday night. The vote was 96-0.

The Capitol is framed through a window in the Russell Senate Office Building as lawmakers negotiate on the emergency coronavirus response legislation, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

The bill is expected to pass in the House of Representatibes by voice vote on Friday.

The White House and Senate leaders of both parties announced agreement early Wednesday on an unprecedented $2 trillion emergency bill to rush sweeping aid to businesses, workers and a health care system slammed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Gray Television Washington News Bureau has been speaking to senators about the process throughout the week. Click above to hear their interviews.

