Enforcing shelter-in-place order

The new shelter in place order gives law enforcement a lot of flexibility when it comes to enforcing the social distancing rules. They will break up gatherings of more than 10.

Lauderdale County Sheriff Billy Sollie says they’ve only entered three people into the Lauderdale County Jail since April 1st. That’s the Sheriff’s Department and the Meridian Police Department combined.

Sollie says enforcing the shelter in place order has been pretty straight forward, however the Sollie fears an uptick in certain 911 calls.

Sollie says deputies are handling a lot of 911 calls over the phones and will continue to make sure everyone is obeying the orders to shelter in place.