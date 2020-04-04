Philadelphia business donates over 3,000 masks in two weeks

What started as a small donation of 50 hand sewn masks to local law enforcement has grown to more than 3,000 masks being donated all over.

Rick Luke, co-owner of Faye's in Philadelphia sewed the first mask on March 18. He began the journey as a means of giving back and keeping himself busy throughout the coronavirus outbreak. Since then, he's had orders coming in by the dozens.

Luke said he wouldn't be able to do any of it without the help of the community who has donated time and materials, including Lowe's, Jo-Ann Fabrics, Fashions n Fabric and many many more.

Luke's masks have gone to 30 different facilities, including nursing homes, hospitals, law enforcement agencies, restaurants and more in Philadelphia, Choctaw, Meridian, Alabama, Tennessee, Florida and West Virgina.

"As we've struggled forward each day, step-by-step, every one of us has to realize this virus came with no handbook. At this point in each of our lives we have to rise up pull our communities together and not let this disease tear us apart. This virus is the great equalizer. We will be here sewing our way into history as some of the ones who never gave up," said Luke.

Luke said volunteers are needed! If you are interested, contact Faye's in Philadelphia.