Supreme Court backs police in traffic stops

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled that police can pull over a car when they know only that its owner's license is invalid, even if they don't know who's behind the wheel.

The court said in a decision Monday that unless there's reason to believe otherwise, it's common sense for an officer to think the car's owner will be driving.

The high court reversed a Kansas Supreme Court ruling that found police violated a driver's constitutional rights when they stopped his pickup based only on information that the truck owner's license had been revoked.