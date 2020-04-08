La-Z-Boy in Newton County making protective masks

All across Mississippi, folks are coming together making protective masks for health care workers and those who come in close contact with people day after day.

La-Z-Boy in Newton County has reopened its doors and joined the efforts of so many others. Sheriff Joedy Pennington said he requested that the plant, which was temporarily closed due to the coronavirus outbreak, open back up and begin making masks and on Monday they did just that.

Senator Tyler McCaughn said he is grateful to every person involved in making it happen.

“For over 50 years, La-Z-Boy has been a part of this community. They have never hesitated to come out and do what was necessary. We're thankful to have them making masks and they're looking in the future to making even more protective gear,” said McCaughn.

