St. Patrick Catholic Church to hold Good Friday service

Social distancing may be stopping church members from physically attending Good Friday service at St. Patrick Catholic Church but it's not stopping members from worshiping altogether.

Pastor Augustine Palimattam says he and church staff members decided to continue to hold the service and provide a way for members to tune in. The pastor and about eight others will host the service that will be streamed live on MyTOK tonight at seven. Palimattam said he's glad that church members have a way to stay connected during this time of social distancing and encourages everyone to tune in.

“This is a difficult time for all of us,” said Palimattam. “We need to reach out to all the people although we're isolated, we’re at home.”

St. Patrick’s services will be streamed live all weekend on MyTOK with Friday and Saturday’s services starting at 7 pm and Sunday’s service starting at 11 am.