Online Holy Saturday service at local church

As we're in the most sacred days of the church calendar, many church doors are closed to slow down the spread of the COVID-19.

Like many other churches, Saint Patrick Catholic Church in Meridian are giving churchgoers an opportunity to watch worship services online.

Pastor Augustine Palimattam streamed the service on the church's website and the service was also aired locally on My TOK. Holy Saturday takes place right after Good Friday and marks the day Jesus’ body was placed into the tomb after being crucified on the cross by the Romans.

It’s the day of the Easter vigil, when Christians all across the world participate in preparations for Easter. Pastor Palimattam said although churches are closed due to COVID-19, it is important to still celebrate holy week and Easter.

"Looking back on these days starting from Palm Sunday, Holy Thursday, Good Friday we have been doing it without people coming to church. I and eight others have been reaching out to the people online. We were discussing how important it is to reach to the people. I'm glorifying god and I'm thankful to god for the opportunity," said Pastor Augustine Palimattam.

Saint Patrick Catholic Church will have its Easter Sunday service and it will air on My TOK at 11 am.