First Neshoba Central graduate appointed to U.S. Naval Academy

Some exciting news out of Philadelphia! Neshoba Central graduate Edwin Carter is celebrating a major honor.

The 19-year old is the first Neshoba Central High School graduate to be appointed to the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis.

According to the US Naval Academy website, around 5,000 students are nominated annually, but only 1,400 are appointed.

Carter, who will transfer from Ole Miss this year said he's excited for what's next and has some very important people to thank for his success.

"Getting to experience the traditions of the people who have gone through the Naval Academy and graduated from there, the generations of sailors and marines. I would like to thank my grandparents, especially my grandfather who is a Blue and Gold officer. He's the one who actually told me about the Naval Academy and introduced the concept to me. I love him to death and wouldn't trade anything in the world for him,” said Carter.

Carter said he's also grateful to the rest of his family and the staff at Neshoba Central for their support along the way.