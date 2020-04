As recovery from a tornado continues on the ground in Alabama, Rep. Robert Aderholt (R-AL) says he is on standby in case federal help is needed.

Rep. Robert Aderholt (R-AL) says he is on standby following Sunday's tornado. (Source: Gray DC)

He says the focus of recovery is coming from local resources in the immediate aftermath, but he says he is ready to contact FEMA in case federal help is needed down the line.

