Louisiana presidential primary pushed back again, to July 11

Gov. John Bel Edwards has again delayed Louisiana's presidential primary because of the coronavirus, this time to July 11.

The primary originally had been scheduled for April 4, but it has been pushed back twice.

Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin is asking lawmakers to approve emergency procedures for the election. That's according to Rep. Stephen Dwight, who chairs the House committee that oversees elections issues.

Dwight says Ardoin wants to expand early voting from one week to two weeks and allow mail-in ballots for people who have exhibited symptoms of the virus.

Lawmakers on House and Senate committees will consider the request Wednesday.