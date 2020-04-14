Philadelphia mayor reacts to Mississippi schools closing

Philadelphia Mayor James Young said he fully supports Gov. Tate Reeves' decision to close schools in Mississippi for the rest of the semester.

Philadelphia School District is participating in online learning and other methods to keep education going in the city.

Mayor Young said he understands this can be stressful time for those who are now homeschooling and encourages anyone doing so who has questions to reach out to the school district for help.

Young said he is pleased with the governor’s decision, because it prevents lives being put at risk.

“I think the move today was sound. I think it was based on surviving and keeping people alive, based on protecting our communities. I think teachers, superintendents, are taking a sigh of relief because now we really have time to bear down and get some things together that we need,” said Young.

Young said he is confident the Philadelphia district will be just fine, with the help of some very passionate faculty, parents and students.