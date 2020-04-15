Recovered COVID-19 patient shares her story

There are countless stories of people with the coronavirus, but one Meridian native, now living in California, says her symptoms didn’t match what many have described in the beginning.

Mia Hall tested positive for COVID-19 in early March. She had the virus before it spread to much of the country. She says it didn’t come on like she thought.

“It was the tiniest cold. Sniffling, but I was not running a fever and did not have a cough. That is why I didn’t take it seriously,” Hall explains. “I didn’t go to the doctor. I didn’t think anything of it. I just thought it was allergies or a cold and nothing bad.”

Thinking nothing of it, Hall went about her life, even hanging out with friends. A few days later, she says, it seemed to hit her suddenly.

“I couldn’t walk; my head hurt so bad that my teeth hurt. My eyes hurt to move left and right. I called my boss and told him I need to go to urgent care,” Hall says.

After flu tests were negative, Hall was screened for COVID-19 and tested positive. She says her condition worsened with a 104 temperature at one point.

“I had the craziest dream and when I woke up I couldn’t tell because I was confused. The fever was so high that I was confused. I couldn’t tell if I was still in the dream or awake and it took me several minutes,” Hall says.

The one thing Hall wants to make very clear is that the symptoms aren’t the same across the board. During this pandemic, any little feeling of sickness might just be a big warning sign.

“I wouldn’t mistake anything for your allergies. If you’re sniffling at all, you really might have it. Be over cautious. Although, at the same time, it’s O.K. to calm down a little bit. I think a lot of people are very scared. You will probably be fine. Social distance and don’t go over to grandma’s house right now,” Hall says.

Remember that it can take up to 14 days for symptoms to occur. Make sure to always call a doctor’s office before showing up to a clinic or hospital.

Here are two COVID hotline numbers for the Lauderdale County area:

Anderson Regional: 601-553-7888

Rush: 601-703-9913