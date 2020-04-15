WASHINGTON (Gray DC) -- There are over 30 million small business in the nation who employ half of the country's workforce. Congress and the Trump administration rolled out a Paycheck Protection Program to help small business hit hard by the coronavirus. Small business owners are concerned the 350 billion allocated is drying up and they will never receive assistance.
Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.
Lawmakers react to small businesses struggling to get bailout loans
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) -- There are over 30 million small business in the nation who employ half of the country's workforce. Congress and the Trump administration rolled out a Paycheck Protection Program to help small business hit hard by the coronavirus. Small business owners are concerned the 350 billion allocated is drying up and they will never receive assistance.