Lawmakers react to small businesses struggling to get bailout loans

FILE - This March 16, 2020, file photo shows chairs placed on top of tables at a restaurant in New York, as the state joined with Connecticut and New Jersey to close bars, restaurants and movie theaters. Small business owners hoping for quick loans from the government were in a holding pattern Monday, April 6, 2020, waiting on their bank to either take their application or, if it did, send them the money. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File)
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) -- There are over 30 million small business in the nation who employ half of the country's workforce. Congress and the Trump administration rolled out a Paycheck Protection Program to help small business hit hard by the coronavirus. Small business owners are concerned the 350 billion allocated is drying up and they will never receive assistance.
