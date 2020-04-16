Philadelphia's Ham Jam Festival postponed

Philadelphia's highly anticipated Ham Jam Festival has officially been postponed.

The event was originally scheduled to happen April 17 and 18, but was rescheduled for May 8th and 9th, as the coronavirus outbreak worsened. Now the festival has been postponed until further notice.

Each year, during Ham Jam, thousands of people and dozens of vendors line the streets of downtown Philadelphia for food, music and entertainment. Ham Jam serves as a major economic boost for the Fair City.

