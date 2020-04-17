'Paint the Town Red Day' scheduled for Philadelphia

Folks in Philadelphia are planning for a special day Monday.

The red ribbon is a trend that has been popping up all over the nation and now we're seeing it locally.

Neshoba General Hospital and the Community Development Partnership are calling Monday 'Paint the Town Red Day'.

People are encouraged to place a red ribbon on a tree, mailbox or door to show solidarity in this time.

Neshoba General and the CDP say the color red is often associated with strength, power and determination. You can share your support on social media using #PaintTheTownRed.

