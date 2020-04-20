Mississippi parks, lakes reopen to happy patrons

Gov. Tate Reeves modified the executive order Friday to reopen Mississippi state parks, lakes and beaches, while asking people to continue following social distancing guidelines.

Newscenter 11 found people back at Clarkco State Park Monday, hiking the trails and fishing. We spoke with two fishermen who said lifting part of the shutdown enabled them to get back to their hobby.

“It’s a relief to get out of the house because I love to fish. Once I found out that they were open, my first thought, to go fishing,” said Henry McGrew.

“I’m glad it’s open and I’m glad that the rest of them are open. I’m enjoying myself today even if I don’t catch one fish. I just love being out here,” said Willie Young.

People are asked to still follow safety guidelines to combat the spread of coronavirus.