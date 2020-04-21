Drug investigation leads to two arrests in Philadelphia

A drug investigation involving the Neshoba County Sheriff’s Department, Philadelphia Police Department and the Scott County Sheriff’s department led to two arrests in Philadelphia.

According to a press release from the Neshoba County Sheriff’s Department, Francis Plummer and Tyler Praytor were arrested at a home in Philadelphia after authorities received a tip that marijuana, cocaine and ecstasy were allegedly being distributed from the home.

Inside the residence, officers said they found a quarter pound of high grade marijuana, 37 grams of powder cocaine, three ecstasy pills, over $800 in US currency, and a semi-automatic rifle.

Praytor has been charged with trafficking of cocaine, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute within 1500 feet of a church, and possession of ecstasy. Plummer is charged with possession of cocaine.

Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark said the value of the items taken on the street would be worth over $5,000.00. Sheriff Clark said he appreciated the tipster giving the information and the work of the three agencies who worked together to make Philadelphia and Neshoba County a safer place to live.