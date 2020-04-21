Philadelphia police charge 17-year old with the murder of a 19-year old

A 17-year-old has been charged with the shooting death of Jeremiah Hathorne, 19, in Philadelphia.

Investigators said Korzay Willis was arrested and charged with the murder.

On March 25, officers responded to a shots fired call on Lewis Avenue. At the scene, officers said they found Hathorne suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was later pronounced dead at Neshoba General Hospital.

Investigators said the case is still under investigation and a motive has not been released. Willis has been denied bond.

