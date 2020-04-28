Philadelphia's Open Arms will hold emergency food distribution Tuesday

Philadelphia's Open Arms organization will be handing out food Tuesday.

The curbside food distribution will start at 4:30 p.m. and last until 6:30 p.m. at Open Arms, Incorporated, located at 239 Railroad Avenue.

One bag per car will be distributed. People are asked to line up from the direction of Old Mexico and continue north to the Open Arms building.

In a statement, co-chair John Bowen said he hopes the emergency food distribution will help the elderly, people with children at home in need and others who are having trouble.

