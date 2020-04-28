FEMA denies seizing coronavirus medical supplies

It's a first in United States history.

Administrator for FEMA Peter Gaynor speaks as President Donald Trump, left, and Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson listen during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Saturday, March 21, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

President Trump has declared a national disaster for all 56 states and U.S territories.

As the nation battles the coronavirus pandemic, Federal Emergency and Management Agency Administrator Peter Gaynor says the agency is stepping in to provide local aid.

FEMA is helping to distribute millions of dollars in funding to local governments and tribal territories. According to FEMA's website, the funding is part of the Emergency Management Performance Grant Program and is intended to fund mitigation efforts and data collection as states continue to battle the coronavirus crisis.

"We are out there providing the full capacity of the federal government to make sure we combat Covid-19," said Gaynor.

But as the demands for medical masks and personal protective gear increase, some lawmakers are questioning FEMA's involvement.

Senator Mark Warner (D-VA) says he has heard reports from states and healthcare systems alleging that FEMA is seizing and redirecting medical supplies.

"I'm not sure we are getting a straight answer from FEMA," said Warner. "Hospital systems around Virginia are feeling this equipment is being diverted. They are being told it's being diverted; we still don't have a fair answer. It's unfair to those hospital systems."

In a letter dated April 10th, Warner and Sen Tim Kaine (D-VA) called on Gaynor and Vice President Mike Pence to clarify "how and when FEMA and the federal government is intervening in the medical supply chain."

In an interview with Gray Television's Washington News Bureau, Gaynor denied those accusations.

"Absolutely not," he said. "We are not seizing; we are not redirecting. We do not have the authority to do it."

Gaynor is encouraging anyone with similar concerns to report the issue to the Department of Justice.

Sen. Warner says he is still waiting on a response to his letter.

