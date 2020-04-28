Philadelphia mayor discusses new executive order

Philadelphia Mayor James Young has issued an executive order that requires people to wear protective face masks while inside any city business. It also bans anyone under the age of 16 from entering a business.

“We saw fit and saw the need to send out a directive as businesses begin to open, to find a way to have the safety of the employees and the safety of the customers all in mind,” said Mayor Young.

Neshoba County reported its first confirmed coronavirus case on March 26. Since then, the total number of confirmed cases has risen to 169 with three deaths.

“This is about lowering the risk of transmission from person to person. It’s a proven fact that if we do these things the transmission rate will be lower. To this end, it is growing and not getting less and we could not sit back any longer and not do anything but talk. The bottom line is we did it to save lives in our community,” said Mayor Young.

According to the executive order, violators are subject to fines up to $500.

“We enforce it hopefully by the wisdom of the business owners and the wisdom of the clients that are going into the businesses. We did this so we could begin to open back up and let people go into certain businesses to do their business. We want Philadelphia safe. We want this COVID-19 to die and by doing these few simple things we think we can make this number begin to go in a downward trend,” said Mayor Young.

The order will last until 8:00 a.m., May 11.

