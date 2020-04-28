Open Arms in Philadelphia holds emergency food distribution

Open Arms, Inc. of Philadelphia went the extra mile helping out the community, Tuesday.

The organization held an emergency food distribution and gave away nearly 240 bags of food. The bags included many items like peanut butter, jelly, crackers, canned vegetables and much more.

The bags were handed through the passenger side window by volunteers wearing masks and gloves. Co-chair Kaye Rowell said everyone involved is delighted to help in any way possible.

“It will benefit them to have their food dollars stretch. Some of them have lost their jobs. Some of them have children at home that they don't normally have at home. So we are trying to get their food dollars stretched a little bit. So we gave them things we though they could stretch out and make a whole meal,” said Rowell.

Rowell said she hopes the organization can do it again! She also said she is grateful to the volunteers, the Rotary Club and the Philadelphia Police Department for their help.

