More than 20 people tested at COVID drive-thru testing site in Newton County

More than 20 people were tested for coronavirus Thursday at Newton County’s mobile drive-thru testing site, located on Eastside Drive.

"When they first started this drive-thru clinic here today, we didn't have any idea how many people would come through. We’re anxious to see how many numbers come back. We don't know how many will come back positive. It’s encouraging to know that people have somewhere to go. It’s a very open place for them to come and just feel comfortable getting tested,” said Senator Tyler McCaughn.

Testing will be held again at the same location next Thursday and is for Newton County residents only. Senator McCaughn said its possible more dates will be added if needed. Dial 601-540-0395 to make an appointment.

“With the partner that is working here with us, the Lackey Hospital, there may be additional dates and appointments. What I encourage everyone to do is just call that number and if they feel like they have enough people to fill an extra day to have the staff here, they'll make arrangements for it. Whether it be a Tuesday or Wednesday, or whatever it may be to be sure people get the testing they need,” said Senator McCaughn.

By increasing testing, Senator McCaughn said Newton County is on the right track.

“The only way you can fight an enemy is to know who your enemy is. That’s what's crucial today. Whether it’s the flu giving you trouble or its COVID giving you trouble, it's important to know what they're treating. So I encourage you to not be concerned and not be scared. I think we're learning more about this every day and we'll come out of it stronger than ever,” said McCaughn.

McCaughn also said the drive-thru testing center was made possible by the city of Newton, the Newton Police Department, the Newton County Sheriff’s Department, the Scott County Sheriff’s Department and staff at Lackey Hospital and Newton Primary Care.

Testing in Newton County will also be held this Saturday, 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Clark Venable Baptist Church in Decatur, through UMMC and the Mississippi Department of Health. Screening must be done first through the c-spire app or over the phone at 601-496-7200.

