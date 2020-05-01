Louisville police charge man in separate armed robberies

The Louisville Police Department arrested and charged an individual with two different armed robberies.

Dearious Phillips was arrested April 28 and charged with two counts of armed robbery.

Police Chief Sean Holdiness said the first armed robbery happened in September of 2019 at CK’s Convenience Store, located on North Church Street.

The second and most recent armed robbery happened in March on North Montgomery Avenue.

Phillips was also charged with resisting arrest and possession of marijuana.

His bond was set at $250,000 per count of armed robbery and $5,000 for possession of a controlled substance.