LCSD packs 1,500 'grab-and-go' meals for the week

Lauderdale County School District will be distributing about 1,500 grab-and-go meals at several pickup sites throughout the district this week.

The locations are set up for drive-through and walk-up distribution.

Now through Friday school officials are providing lunch for immediate consumption, then breakfast for the following day. Dozens of volunteers from local churches are also delivering meals to students who don't have transportation to the pick-up sites.

The district has partnered with the United Way's East Mississippi HUB and local churches to staff this service.

“Hard times are now and I think it’s important for the community to come together as one body to help our friends in need. It has been a great opportunity to work with Lauderdale County School District and local churches,” said Mary Ann Howell, Northeast School volunteer coordinator.

“Something like this is so significant because so many families and people are in times of hurting, times of trial, and times of pain. When we can do something as simple as delivering a meal, we then can take at least one piece of uncertainty off the table,” said Ben Stears, lead pastor of Northpark Church.

The grab-and-go meal service continues until the end of May.