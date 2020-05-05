Mobile COVID-19 testing site coming to the Neshoba County Coliseum

A mobile COVID-19 testing site will be held at the Neshoba County Coliseum, Wednesday.

The site is one of many being set up throughout the state by the University of Mississippi Medical Center and the Mississippi State Department of Health.

Testing is from 12:00 pm until 4:00 pm and is by appointment only.

In order to be tested, screening is required using the C Spire Health smartphone app or a call to an UMMC clinician at 601-496-7220 must first be completed. People are encouraged to use the app, if possible, because it is the quickest and easiest option.

Testing is also happening in DeSoto, Monroe and Clarke counties this week.