59 people tested at Neshoba Co. mobile COVID-19 testing site

The University of Mississippi Medical Center and the Mississippi Department of Health held a mobile COVID-19 testing center in Neshoba County Wednesday. Fifty-nine people were tested at the Neshoba County Coliseum.

In order to be tested, people had to be screened through either the C-Spire health smartphone app or a call to a UMMC clinician. People are encouraged to use the app, because it is the quickest and easiest option.

The mobile testing site was just one of many UMMC and MSDH are setting up throughout the state.

Testing is also happening in DeSoto, Monroe and Clarke counties this week.

