AP: Justice Dept. dropping Flynn's criminal case

The U.S. Justice Department Thursday said it is dropping the criminal case against President Donald Trump's first national security adviser, General Michael Flynn.

The move is a reversal for one of the signature cases brought by special counsel Robert Mueller. It comes even though prosecutors for the past three years claimed Flynn lied to the FBI in a January 2017 interview about his conversations with the Russian ambassador.

Flynn pleaded guilty under pressure when defending himself forced him to sell his house. He later asked to withdraw the plea after questions arose about the FBI's tactics.

In court documents being filed Thursday, the Justice Department said it is dropping the case "after a considered review of all the facts and circumstances of this case, including newly discovered and disclosed information." The documents were obtained by The Associated Press.

The Justice Department said it had concluded that Flynn's interview by the FBI was "untethered to, and unjustified by, the FBI's counterintelligence investigation into Mr. Flynn" and that the interview was "conducted without any legitimate investigative basis."

The U.S. attorney reviewing the Flynn case, Jeff Jensen, recommended dropping the case to Attorney General William Barr last week and formalized the recommendation in a document this week.

"Through the course of my review of General Flynn's case, I concluded the proper and just course was to dismiss the case," Jensen said in a statement. "I briefed Attorney General Barr on my findings, advised him on these conclusions, and he agreed."

The decision is certain to be embraced by Trump, who has relentlessly tweeted about the case and last week pronounced Flynn "exonerated," and to energize supporters who have taken up the retired Army lieutenant general as a cause.

The Department's action comes amid an internal review into the handling of the case and an aggressive effort by Flynn's lawyers to challenge the basis for the prosecution. The lawyers cited newly disclosed FBI emails and notes last week to allege that Flynn was improperly trapped into lying when agents interviewed him at the White House days after Trump's inauguration.