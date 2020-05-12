Face mask order extended for Philadelphia

People in Philadelphia must continue to wear protective face masks when entering any city building.

On Monday, Mayor James Young extended the order throughout the day even though it was originally set to expire at 8 a.m.

Now through Gov Tate Reeves' latest order, masks must be worn. Mayor Young said while the numbers are alarming, he is encouraged by the governor's action, as it gives business owners more power to say 'no mask, no service'.

As of Tuesday, Neshoba County has reported 326 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 16 deaths.