Open Arms, Inc. holds second emergency curbside food distribution

Volunteers with Open Arms, Inc. have given away hundreds of bags of food through the organization’s two emergency curbside food distributions, during the coronavirus outbreak.

“We know that there are people who are dealing with food insecurities and people that are hungry and are missing meals. As a former educator, I know there are a lot of children who when they leave school on Friday, that was the last good meal they would get until Monday morning. We are just trying to fill that gap so these kids and these families here in Neshoba County and Philadelphia get what they need,” said Co-Chair John Bowen.

Bowen said volunteers and donors have contributed greatly to make a second food distribution possible.

“What we’re trying to do is get a balanced assortment of food. We have fruits, vegetables, crackers, peanut butter, jelly, oatmeal, bread. We’re trying to give all the food staples for a whole family, to help from the small ones to the adults,” said Bowen.

Bowen said he understands times are tough, but he also said he never wants to see anyone go hungry. Open Arms is already planning for another emergency food distribution in the future.

“God has blessed us with this ministry and organization and we definitely want to pass that blessing on to others. It does our hearts good to know that people can come to us and get what they need. One of the things we worried about was not having access to the people who are hungry and who need it, but when we see a line going from here down to Old Mexico, we know we are meeting the people’s needs,” said Bowen.

If you are interested in volunteering or making a donation, you can contact Open Arms, Inc.