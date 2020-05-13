Neshoba County courthouse back open to the public

The Neshoba County courthouse is officially open to the public.

The courthouse doors opened Monday, but there are still several restrictions in place.

Protective face masks must be worn when entering the courthouse and people must practice social distancing of at least six feet from one another.

County Administrator Jeff Mayo said the restrictions and adjustments are for the safety of everyone.

“You must be symptom free of any of the symptoms associated with the COVID-19 virus. We have also made several adjustments to the courthouse, installing hand sanitizers stations at all the entrances. We also made adjustments to the offices to better serve the public, protect them and also the staff in those offices,” said Mayo.

The public notice also warns against entering the courthouse if you're under a quarantine order or knowingly after coming in to contact with someone awaiting COVID-19 test results.